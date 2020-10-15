Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry will reportedly compete in ‘The Match’ sequel

Turner Sports will be staging another edition of “The Match,” but the players involved will be quite different.

According to Anthony Crupi and Scott Soshnick of Sportico, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning will return for “The Match III” on Nov. 27. They will be joined by Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry, with Tiger Woods not involved.

Barkley and Curry are both avid golfers, so they’ll at least be prepared for the contest. Barkley in particular is so infamous for his golf swing that he gets trolled about it regularly.

Barkley was also involved in the coverage of “The Match 2” earlier this year, where he spent a lot of time trashing Tom Brady. Now Barkley will likely be on the receiving end of some trash talk instead.