Charlie Woods wins his first AJGA event with impressive score

Charlie Woods has arrived.

Woods, the son of famous golfer Tiger Woods, won the Team Taylor Made Invitational for his first career American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event win. Woods shot under par for all three rounds at Streamsong Resort – Black Course in Bowling Green, Fla., to win the event.

Woods, 16, shot a 70 in the first round. He followed that up with a 65 in the second round and a 66 in the final round on Wednesday to win the event by three strokes at 15 under par. Woods had 25 birdies and an eagle as he pulled away for victory against a field full of top juniors from around the country.

Here was Woods after he putted for victory at Streamsong Resort.

Woods seemed disappointed with himself for missing the putt and having to tap in. He would have been at 16 under had he made his first putt attempt.

Woods beat out some other top juniors, including Tyler Watts, Luke Colton and Miles Russell, to win the event. This was no cheap victory for him.

Woods is 16 and a class of 2027 recruit. He won despite being younger than many of the other competitors at the event.