Collin Morikawa sends classy tweet after winning PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa on Sunday won his first major when he took home the PGA Championship with a 13-under performance for the tournament, including an impressive 6-under round on the final day of the event. The 23-year-old golfer had been playing well since the resumption of the PGA Tour in June, and the major win was the culmination of his strong play.

On Monday, Morikawa sent a classy tweet about his win. He expressed gratitude and thanks to those who have helped him, and then said that the winning doesn’t end there.

Winning a major at 23 is incredibly impressive. Winning more than that may be even harder. Jordan Spieth won two majors at 21 and had three by 25 but hasn’t won one since 2017. Rory McIlroy has had many top finishes but no major wins since 2014. Dustin Johnson has his one but not more than that, as Brooks Koepka pointed out. Rickie Fowler is still searching for his first. The road ahead will be exciting for Morikawa, but not any easier.