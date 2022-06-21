Collin Morikawa responds to LIV Golf rumors

Brooks Koepka on Tuesday became the next big golf superstar to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. The four-time major champion hinted at the move when he scrubbed all references to the Tour from his social media profiles the night before, and there were rumors that Collin Morikawa had done the same. Does that mean Morikawa will go that same route?

Nope.

Morikawa took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the speculation about him signing with LIV. He said he is committed to the PGA Tour and that is not going to change.

To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the @PGATOUR and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) June 21, 2022

As Morikawa mentioned, he said at a press conference back in February that he is “all for the PGA Tour.”

"I'm all for the PGA tour" World number two Collin Morikawa has dismissed the possibility of joining the proposed Saudi-backed golf league, becoming the latest high-profile player to reaffirm his commitment to the PGA Tour 👇 pic.twitter.com/sj31tOfnLt — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) February 16, 2022

Morikawa is one of the best young golfers in the world. The 25-year-old has already won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Many expected Koepka to take the money and sign with LIV Golf, but it would have been a lot more surprising had Morikawa done the same.

Koepka unloaded on reporters at the US Open for asking repeated questions about LIV Golf. Morikawa was among those who agreed that the questions were a “distraction,” but it sounds like the two were annoyed for different reasons.