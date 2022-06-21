 Skip to main content
Collin Morikawa responds to LIV Golf rumors

June 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Brooks Koepka on Tuesday became the next big golf superstar to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. The four-time major champion hinted at the move when he scrubbed all references to the Tour from his social media profiles the night before, and there were rumors that Collin Morikawa had done the same. Does that mean Morikawa will go that same route?

Nope.

Morikawa took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the speculation about him signing with LIV. He said he is committed to the PGA Tour and that is not going to change.

As Morikawa mentioned, he said at a press conference back in February that he is “all for the PGA Tour.”

Morikawa is one of the best young golfers in the world. The 25-year-old has already won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Many expected Koepka to take the money and sign with LIV Golf, but it would have been a lot more surprising had Morikawa done the same.

Koepka unloaded on reporters at the US Open for asking repeated questions about LIV Golf. Morikawa was among those who agreed that the questions were a “distraction,” but it sounds like the two were annoyed for different reasons.

