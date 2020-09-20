This Danny Lee six-putt video is nightmare fuel for golfers

Danny Lee had a decent round at the US Open on Saturday that ended in total disaster, so he did something golfers of all skill levels can relate to — he decided to not come back the next day.

After making the cut at Winged Foot, Lee was three-over par on the day through 17 holes in his third round. That’s not a bad score for a tournament that has historically been one of the most challenging in golf, so he had to have been feeling pretty good about his play. Then came the 18th green, where Lee had a four-footer left for par. He somehow six-putted. Yes, you read that right. Check out the cringeworthy video:

I just needed him to throw the club and curse and this would have looked like all my rounds too. pic.twitter.com/8nuSAhMGWO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 20, 2020

Anyone who plays golf has been there, but we rarely ever see it on the PGA Tour. That doesn’t mean it is unheard of, however. Ernie Els did something similar to begin the Masters in 2016, and it was equally difficult to watch. You can see that video here.

Lee carded a quadruple-bogey nine on the 18th, and he then withdrew from the tournament. He cited a wrist injury as his reason.