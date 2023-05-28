 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 28, 2023

Emiliano Grillo had awesome gesture for young fans at Charles Schwab Challenge

May 28, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

A young fan is invited to hit shots with Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo treated two young fans to the memory of a lifetime during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

Grillo had a score of 10-under after 71 holes and was two shots clear of the field at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas. Had he made a bogey or better at the 18th, he would have won the tournament. Instead, Grillo hit his tee shot into an aqueduct and had to wait several minutes for the ball to come to rest. He then took a penalty stroke from where the ball crossed and went on to make double bogey.

Because he gave two shots back, Grillo ended up finishing in a tie at 8-under with Adam Schenk. That forced a playoff.

Grillo could have sulked after the disaster on 18, but he did the exact opposite. He stayed loose by hitting some shots and even invited two young fans to join him.

One of the boys was in disbelief as Grillo called him over.

We can’t ever remember seeing something like that, especially as a golfer was preparing to play some of the most important golf of his career. Grillo just made two fans for life.

Article Tags

Emiliano Grillo
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus