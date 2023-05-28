Emiliano Grillo had awesome gesture for young fans at Charles Schwab Challenge

Emiliano Grillo treated two young fans to the memory of a lifetime during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

Grillo had a score of 10-under after 71 holes and was two shots clear of the field at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas. Had he made a bogey or better at the 18th, he would have won the tournament. Instead, Grillo hit his tee shot into an aqueduct and had to wait several minutes for the ball to come to rest. He then took a penalty stroke from where the ball crossed and went on to make double bogey.

Bizarre scenes on 18. Leader Emiliano Grillo’s tee shot finds a water stream and takes five minutes to eventually come to a stop. Grillo takes a penalty stroke and plays where the golf ball entered the stream @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/cc3XibhSwR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2023

Because he gave two shots back, Grillo ended up finishing in a tie at 8-under with Adam Schenk. That forced a playoff.

Grillo could have sulked after the disaster on 18, but he did the exact opposite. He stayed loose by hitting some shots and even invited two young fans to join him.

What a moment In the midst of preparing for a playoff, @GrilloEmiliano invited two young fans to hit some shots @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/naBLusQyyj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2023

One of the boys was in disbelief as Grillo called him over.

Emiliano Grillo just invited two kids onto the first tee at Colonial to take some swings with his clubs as he preps for a playoff 10 minutes after making a double by hitting a ball in a sewer. I am in love with this sport. pic.twitter.com/A88CZlDfhx — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 28, 2023

We can’t ever remember seeing something like that, especially as a golfer was preparing to play some of the most important golf of his career. Grillo just made two fans for life.