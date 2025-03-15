Jordan Spieth throws his club after bad shot

Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Spieth on Saturday behaved just like your average golfer when upset over a bad shot.

Spieth was attempting his second shot on the 515-yard par-5 16th at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. His shot came up short of the green and went into the water to the right, which left Spieth ticked off.

Spieth was seen chucking his club afterwards.

Jordan Spieth holds his club

Fans could completely relate to Spieth after seeing that.

Spieth took a 7 on the hole for his only double-bogey of his third round. He made par on the final two holes to finish his round 1-over par with a 73.

Several golfers shot in the mid-70s on Saturday after the wind started to pick up. Spieth was tied for 34th at the event at the time this was published.

