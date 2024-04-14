Everyone made same joke about Scottie Scheffler during Masters final round

Scottie Scheffler saved some of his best shots of the Masters for the final round on Sunday, and fans all made the same joke as they watched him pull away from the field.

Scheffler was 7-under after three rounds at Augusta National and had a 1-shot lead over Collin Morikawa. While everyone around him was making mistakes on Sunday, Scheffler continued to play the same consistent golf that has made him the unquestioned best player in the world. There was still one thing that could have ended Scheffler’s weekend prematurely, however.

Scheffler’s wife Meredith is pregnant with the couple’s first child. The baby is due at the end of the month, but Scheffler made it very clear he would withdraw from the Masters immediately if Mrs. Scheffler went into labor early. The 27-year-old said that held true even with him leading heading into the final round.

That is why everyone joked on Sunday that the only person who could have stopped Scheffler was his unborn child.

There's only one person who can stop Scottie Scheffler from winning the Masters right now. When’s the baby due again? 😅 pic.twitter.com/5N1YaD8Ad6 — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 14, 2024

Might officially be a two-man race between Scottie and Baby Scheffler. — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) April 14, 2024

There are like 3 guys right now who desperately need Meredith Scheffler to go into labor. There is one who probably does not. — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) April 14, 2024

Aberg and Homa praying Scheffler’s wife goes into labor ASAP. — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) April 14, 2024

Homa and Aberg about to place the call that Scheffler's wife is in labor. pic.twitter.com/HjL2huEUAk — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 14, 2024

Scheffler already has a green jacket from his Masters win in 2022. He seems to not feel pressure late in tournaments the way most other golfers do, which sets him apart. Even the possibility of his wife going into labor was not enough to rattle Scheffler.