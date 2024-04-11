Scottie Scheffler shares why he might have to withdraw from Masters

Scottie Scheffler is a heavy favorite to win the Masters this weekend, but there is a realistic scenario in which the world’s No. 1 golfer may have to withdraw before the tournament is complete.

Scheffler and his wife Meredith are expecting their first child together. The baby is due at the end of April, but Scheffler has made it clear on numerous occasions leading up to the Masters that he will leave Augusta National in short order if Meredith goes into labor.

During the annual Masters Par 3 contest on Wednesday, Scheffler was asked what he would do if his wife went into labor before Sunday night. He enthusiastically responded, “I’ll be out of here!”

“I think first child wins over quite a … over many things in my life,” Scheffler said, via Caitlyn Stroh-Page of The Augusta Chronicle.

Scheffler added that he would even high-tail it out of Georgia if he was on the 17th hole when he got the call. He is not the only golfer in the field facing that set of circumstances, either.

Sam Burns, who is close friends with Scheffler, and his wife Caroline are also expecting their first child at some point in the coming days. Burns said that he, too, would withdraw if his wife went into labor during the Masters.

Scheffler won the Masters two years ago, so it would probably be much easier for him to walk away than Burns. Either way, both insist they are prioritizing family above everything — even the most prestigious award in golf.