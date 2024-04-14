Scottie Scheffler says there is a chance he could withdraw from Masters with lead

Scottie Scheffler is once again in the lead heading into the final day of a major, but the world’s No. 1 golfer says there remains a chance that he will not complete the tournament.

Scheffler was 7-under through 54 holes heading into Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. He had a slight lead over Collin Morikawa, who was 6-under. Even though he is leading, Scheffler says he would still withdraw if one set of circumstances arises.

Scheffler and his wife Meredith are expecting their first child. The baby is due at the end of April. Scheffler said before the Masters that he would leave Augusta National immediately if his wife went into labor. Prior to the final round on Sunday, Scheffler said his stance had not changed at all.

“We have somebody here that has access to their cell phone, if that’s alright,” Scheffler told reporters, joking about the no-cell phone policy at Augusta National. “And, yes, I’ll be available to go home whenever I need to.”

Scottie Scheffler maintains he will leave Augusta today if his wife, Meredith, goes into labor before his final round concludes — even as he holds a lead at #themasters . It is a very different set of questions than he faced two years ago. The latest on his current situation: pic.twitter.com/4o59nRVFuU — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 14, 2024

A reporter then asked Scheffer if he thought his wife might not call in order to get him to finish the tournament, to which he replied, “She better call.”

Scheffler won the Masters two years ago. He has been open on numerous occasions about how family is the most important thing in his life and golf is a distant second. Many wondered if being in position to win a second green jacket would alter his stance on withdrawing for the birth of his child, but he has obviously made up his mind.