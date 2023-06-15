Gambler makes huge anti-Brooks Koepka bet

Brooks Koepka is coming off a win at the PGA Championship last month, but at least one person is not expecting a similar performance from the golfer at the US Open.

Vegas Insider reporter Patrick Everson reported on Thursday that Prophet Exchange, a gambling exchange in New Jersey, took a big bet against Koepka. The person wagered $27,600 to win $1,705 that Koepka would not win the US Open this week.

Per @ProphetExchange’s @jakebenzaq, on #USOpen betting: “Large bet we took just now: One user bet $27,600 on Brooks Koepka NOT to win the US Open. The bet would pay $1,705 if Brooks loses.” Price is -1600. — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) June 14, 2023

That’s a very specific and pretty bold bet.

Does the gambler have some inside knowledge about Koepka? Are they concerned that the 33-year-old has been having too much fun since his PGA Championship win? Or are they simply playing the odds that after winning one major, capturing a second in a row is unlikely.

This could be just the motivation Koepka needs to pull off a victory for his sixth career major. The gambler is taking a big risk.