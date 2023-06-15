 Skip to main content
Gambler makes huge anti-Brooks Koepka bet

June 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brooks Koepka in a hat

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brooks Koepka watches after completing the sixth hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka is coming off a win at the PGA Championship last month, but at least one person is not expecting a similar performance from the golfer at the US Open.

Vegas Insider reporter Patrick Everson reported on Thursday that Prophet Exchange, a gambling exchange in New Jersey, took a big bet against Koepka. The person wagered $27,600 to win $1,705 that Koepka would not win the US Open this week.

That’s a very specific and pretty bold bet.

Does the gambler have some inside knowledge about Koepka? Are they concerned that the 33-year-old has been having too much fun since his PGA Championship win? Or are they simply playing the odds that after winning one major, capturing a second in a row is unlikely.

This could be just the motivation Koepka needs to pull off a victory for his sixth career major. The gambler is taking a big risk.

Brooks Koepka
