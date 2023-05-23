Brooks Koepka looked completely wired at Panthers game

Brooks Koepka has had a big week, and by the looks of it, he is making the most of things.

Koepka was in attendance at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. He was briefly shown on TNT’s broadcast coverage, and to say he looked pretty wired would be an understatement.

So Brooks hasn’t slept in 48 hours pic.twitter.com/Wh70PLb57M — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 23, 2023

That is the face of a man who probably has not slept since his PGA Championship win on Sunday.

Koepka looks back to his best after a rough couple of years, which by his own admission helped drive his move to LIV Golf. One of the perks, apparently, is that the West Palm Beach native can cheer on his hometown Panthers while clearly feeling on top of the world.

Koepka was not left disappointed. The Panthers won 1-0, putting themselves one win away from a shocking Stanley Cup Finals appearance.