Golfer Chez Reavie watched himself on TV at Cheesecake Factory

Golfer Chez Reavie had a funny moment on Saturday night where he got to watch himself play on TV.

The person who runs a Scottie Scheffler Twitter fan account tweeted Saturday that they were dining at the same Cheesecake Factory as Reavie. At the time, Reavie was second at the Travelers Championship through three rounds.

The video showed Reavie sitting at the bar and watching Golf Channel replays of the event that were playing on the TV.

As he walked out, we also said, “Good luck tomorrow Chez.” And he thanked us before leaving. https://t.co/YWFce7JezM pic.twitter.com/MhWWLt0uED — TrackingScheffler (@SchefflerLegion) June 25, 2023

That’s pretty cool.

The Travelers is being played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. There is a Cheesecake Factory in West Hartford fewer than 20 miles from the course, so that may be the big spot for those in town for the tournament, including Reavie.

Reavie shot a 1-over 71 on Sunday for his worst round of the event. He shot consecutive 63s on Friday and Saturday and a 64 on Thursday. He finished the event tied for fourth at 19 under. Scheffler also finished tied for fourth, while Keegan Bradley won the event at -23.

If Reavie were a smart man, he went with the Factory Burrito Grande or the Crusted Chicken Romano.