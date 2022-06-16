Golfer wears Celtics gear at US Open
Companies usually have to pay big money to get their logos on the clothing of golfers who are competing in majors. But the Boston Celtics’ logo some airtime for free on Thursday.
Golfer Shane Lowry, who is from Ireland but lives in Florida, had a Celtics logo on the back of his shirt while playing in the first round of the US Open on Thursday.
Lowry on Wednesday teased his outfit that featured the logo.
All set for tomorrow 👀 ☘️ #USOpen pic.twitter.com/SAwayXZ8uo
— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 15, 2022
Then he went out and wore it on Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
Game 6 or @USOpenGolf?@ShaneLowryGolf is rocking with the @Celtics in Brookline ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sPZF8NZtjy
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2022
Brookline is just southwest of Boston, so Lowry’s shirt played to the fans in the area. His timing worked perfectly too since Boston was hosting Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors later that evening.
Lowry is looking to extend his streak of consecutive cuts made at a major to 13.