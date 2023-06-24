 Skip to main content
Happy Gilmore commits to play golf for D1 school

June 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Happy Gilmore smiles

Happy Gilmore is taking his long drive talents to a Division 1 college in Indiana.

Landon Gilmore, a 17-year-old golfer in Indiana who goes by the name Happy Gilmore, announced via Twitter on Friday that he has committed to play golf at Ball State.

Happy will be a senior at Bloomington South High this fall and won’t be attending Ball State until next year. He has another year to work on his game to get ready for the next level. So far, he’s on the right track.

Mr. Gilmore announced his commitment the same day he qualified for his first USGA Boys Junior Amateur.

Of course you’re wondering how he got the nickname.

According to Golf Channel, Landon began going by “Happy” after winning a long drive contest at age 9. In the 1996 Adam Sandler movie “Happy Gilmore,” the main character — a failed hockey player who resorts to golf to make money — can drive the ball incredibly long but struggles with all other parts of his game, especially putting.

Since he shared the long-drive ability and last name with the movie character, adopting the nickname seemed fitting. Landon also says he knows the entire movie line-by-line. He even heard from Adam Sandler congratulating him on the news.

In addition to Sandler, Shooter McGavin reached out via Twitter. Shooter suggested Subway get involved with an NIL deal for Gilmore.

Happy is going to have a legion of fans supporting him. So long as he avoids the old “seventh green at seven” ruse, he should be good to go in college.

