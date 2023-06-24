Happy Gilmore commits to play golf for D1 school

Happy Gilmore is taking his long drive talents to a Division 1 college in Indiana.

Landon Gilmore, a 17-year-old golfer in Indiana who goes by the name Happy Gilmore, announced via Twitter on Friday that he has committed to play golf at Ball State.

I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday! @BallStateMGolf pic.twitter.com/nz36to47J2 — Happy Gilmore ⛳️ (@happygilmore_44) June 23, 2023

Happy will be a senior at Bloomington South High this fall and won’t be attending Ball State until next year. He has another year to work on his game to get ready for the next level. So far, he’s on the right track.

Mr. Gilmore announced his commitment the same day he qualified for his first USGA Boys Junior Amateur.

Congratulations to our USGA Boys Junior Amateur advancers and alternates from today’s qualifier @DCC_Muncie! Trey Marrion (-5)

Jacob Modleski (-4)

Happy Gilmore (-4)

Nolan Harper (-4) Alternates:

Silas Haarer (-3)

Cole Starnes (-2) Full results available at… pic.twitter.com/9saxGnqoph — Indiana Golf (@IndianaGolf) June 23, 2023

Of course you’re wondering how he got the nickname.

According to Golf Channel, Landon began going by “Happy” after winning a long drive contest at age 9. In the 1996 Adam Sandler movie “Happy Gilmore,” the main character — a failed hockey player who resorts to golf to make money — can drive the ball incredibly long but struggles with all other parts of his game, especially putting.

Since he shared the long-drive ability and last name with the movie character, adopting the nickname seemed fitting. Landon also says he knows the entire movie line-by-line. He even heard from Adam Sandler congratulating him on the news.

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

In addition to Sandler, Shooter McGavin reached out via Twitter. Shooter suggested Subway get involved with an NIL deal for Gilmore.

Hey @SUBWAY, this looks like a great opportunity for a NIL partnership. https://t.co/TzbPTQIAZr — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 23, 2023

Happy is going to have a legion of fans supporting him. So long as he avoids the old “seventh green at seven” ruse, he should be good to go in college.