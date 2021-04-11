Hideki Matsuyama winning Masters could be worth $1 billion, analyst says

Hideki Matsuyama on Sunday became the first Japanese player to ever win the Masters. He shot 11 under for the event and held off Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele to get the big major win.

Matsuyama’s victory is a huge deal internationally considering he is the first male Japanese golfer to win a major. It’s so big that ESPN analyst Andy North estimated that the victory could be worth $1 billion for Matsuyama.

Matsuyama received $2,070,000 million in prize money for winning the event. But estimating that the win could be worth $1 billion seems beyond lofty. Still, given how much more well known Matsuyama will become in Asia following this victory, his opportunities for endorsements deals will likely be limitless.