Hideki Matsuyama disqualified from PGA Tour event for first time ever

June 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Hideki Matsuyama swings

Apr 10, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament on Thursday, marking his first career disqualification.

The 30-year-old golfer was disqualified for his use of a non-conforming club. He was informed of the disqualification midway through his first round.

Matsuyama had white markings on the face of his driver, which led to the equipment violation.

According to PGA Tour chief referee for Memorial Steve Rintoul, the tournament became aware of a possible club issue right after Matsuyama teed off. Matsuyama admitted to using the club on the first hole, which was enough to earn the disqualification; one can carry a non-conforming club but not use it.

Interestingly, Rintoul says they became aware of the possible issue through a photo shared on the internet.

After looking into the matter, the tournament made the determination that Matsuyama would not be allowed to continue.

“A substance or any treatment can’t be applied to the face of a club which could influence the flight of the ball, the spin, the loft or anything on the ball, how the ball performs.”

“The pictures were damning,” Rintoul said. “It’s very much like a whiteout you might use on a paper. A whiteout substance that was very much up on the face of the club which, really, it’s very clear in the equipment rules that’s not allowed.”

Matsuyama had shot a 3-over 39 through nine holes prior to his DQ. The 30-year-old has eight career PGA Tour wins, with his first ever coming at the Memorial in 2014.

