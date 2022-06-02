Hideki Matsuyama disqualified from PGA Tour event for first time ever

Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament on Thursday, marking his first career disqualification.

The 30-year-old golfer was disqualified for his use of a non-conforming club. He was informed of the disqualification midway through his first round.

Hideki Matsuyama has been disqualified from @MemorialGolf for a non-conforming club (rule 4.1a). pic.twitter.com/7Z1HHH0LwG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2022

Matsuyama had white markings on the face of his driver, which led to the equipment violation.

Hideki Matsuyama has been disqualified from the Memorial for a marking on his club. It is the first DQ of his career. pic.twitter.com/nkVjAjzDjj — GolfBet (@GolfBet) June 2, 2022

According to PGA Tour chief referee for Memorial Steve Rintoul, the tournament became aware of a possible club issue right after Matsuyama teed off. Matsuyama admitted to using the club on the first hole, which was enough to earn the disqualification; one can carry a non-conforming club but not use it.

Interestingly, Rintoul says they became aware of the possible issue through a photo shared on the internet.

This exchange got me good. pic.twitter.com/YedMdq1Vb5 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 2, 2022

After looking into the matter, the tournament made the determination that Matsuyama would not be allowed to continue.

“A substance or any treatment can’t be applied to the face of a club which could influence the flight of the ball, the spin, the loft or anything on the ball, how the ball performs.”

“The pictures were damning,” Rintoul said. “It’s very much like a whiteout you might use on a paper. A whiteout substance that was very much up on the face of the club which, really, it’s very clear in the equipment rules that’s not allowed.”

Chief Referee Steve Rintoul explains the full context behind Matsuyama's DQ. pic.twitter.com/6Oio4BhhpV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2022

Matsuyama had shot a 3-over 39 through nine holes prior to his DQ. The 30-year-old has eight career PGA Tour wins, with his first ever coming at the Memorial in 2014.