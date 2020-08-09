Jason Day: Lack of fans at PGA Championship has an impact

Jason Day says that the lack of fans at the PGA Championship was a factor in the competition this weekend.

There were some limited amounts of spectators and media/staff members (and a VIP) at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif., but a major fan presence has been missing at events since the PGA Tour resumed playing in June.

Day shot 10 under for the tournament and finished tied for fourth. He said the lack of fans was a factor.

“It definitely is (a factor). We don’t have the crowds, and that usually is a deciding factor on a lot of the wins out here. Some guys can handle it a little better than others … typically we would have an enormous crowd following the golf, and unfortunately we don’t have that this week,” Day said after his round in an interview with CBS.

Day, 32, won the PGA Championship in 2015, which is his only major win so far. He has 17 wins as a professional golfer.

23-year-old Collin Morikawa ended up winning the event for his first career major. He has been on fire since the PGA Tour resumed and now is part of some exclusive company.