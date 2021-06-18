Look: Jena Sims shows us how she greets Brooks Koepka after golf

Brooks Koepka gets a better greeting when he returns home from golf than most people.

Koepka’s fiancee Jena Sims shared photos on Instagram Thursday as part of an advertisement for her swimwear. She posted her ad with a very cheeky caption.

“How I greet Brooks when he comes home from the course,” she wrote.

That’s not a bad vision to see upon returning from the golf course.

Koepka and Sims have been dating since at least 2017. They recently shared the news that they got engaged. Maybe it was that outfit that did the trick.

Koepka is off to a good start at the US Open. He shot 2-under in the first round, placing him tied for fifth.

The 31-year-old is looking to win his third career US Open.