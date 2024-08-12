 Skip to main content
Jim Nantz zinged Matt Kuchar with great line

August 12, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jim Nantz speaking

February 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; American sportscaster Jim Nantz on the 18th hole during the conclusion of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The conclusion was delayed due to weather and darkness. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar pulled what seemed like a shockingly petty move during the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, and even Jim Nantz could not resist taking a shot at the PGA Tour veteran.

Kuchar was playing in the final group on the 18th hole at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., when he decided that he did not want to finish due to darkness. Tournament officials gave players the option of finishing play, and Kuchar was the only golfer to mark his ball in the 18th fairway and call it a day.

Nantz, who was calling the Wyndham Championship on CBS, seemed as baffled as anyone by Kuchar’s decision. Nantz said the move from Kuchar was “something that I can’t recall ever having seen before.” He then zinged Kuchar with a great line.

“Just he’s gonna come out here tomorrow. I don’t think there’s gonna be anybody here to watch it,” Nantz said. “I don’t expect we’re gonna be bringing you that coverage tomorrow.”

By refusing to finish, Kuchar made it so tournament staff would have to remain on hand until Monday for the conclusion of the event. What made the decision even more infuriating is that Kuchar was not in contention to win and needed a victory just to make the FedExCup Playoffs. He faced a tremendous amount of backlash over the stunt.

One report claimed Kuchar was angry because he could not see the group in front of him when he teed off on the 18th hole and no one alerted him that he should have waited to hit.

Kuchar’s reputation already took a beating several years ago over a controversial tipping situation with his caddie. The 46-year-old probably has even fewer fans now.

