Jon Rahm celebrates with wife Kelley, baby son after huge round

Jon Rahm celebrated with his wife Kelley and new baby son Kepa after his big round at the 121st US Open on Sunday.

Rahm shot a 4-under 67 in his final round at the tournament to take the lead at 6-under. He made consecutive birdie putts to tie Louis Oosthuizen and then go up by a stroke. Rahm had some major celebrations after his big putts.

What was cool for Rahm was being able to celebrate with his wife and baby son. Rahm was carrying around his son, who was born on April 3 and is only 2.5 months old.

Rahm being able to celebrate Father’s Day with his wife and new baby son after taking the lead at the US Open had to have been special. What a moment for him and his family as Rahm was trying for his first major win.