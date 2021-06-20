Video: Jon Rahm gives huge fist-pump celebration after big putts at US Open

Jon Rahm gave huge fist-pump celebrations after sinking two big putts in a row to take the lead at the US Open on Sunday.

Rahm was at -4 on the 17th hole in the final round at Torrey Pines and trying for a birdie. He was able to sink the putt to move himself into a tie for the tournament lead at -5.

Check out how pumped up he was after the huge putt to move into a tie with Louis Oosthuizen:

What a massive putt! But it didn’t end there.

On the 72nd hole, Rahm did it again. He made another birdie putt under pressure to move to -6. Check out the great celebration on that one:

SOLO LEADER@JonRahmpga birdies the 72nd hole to take the clubhouse lead! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/QtL919IaeN — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 20, 2021

That reminds us a lot of the big putt Rahm made last year to win the BMW Championship.

What makes these putts especially important is what happened to Rahm two weeks ago. Rahm was leading the Memorial Tournament and had a likely win in his hands. But he was forced to withdraw after the third round due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The 26-year-old was trying to win his first major.