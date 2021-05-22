Jon Rahm was not having reporter’s Phil Mickelson question after poor round

Jon Rahm had a rough third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday, struggling to an even-par 72 with a round that featured back-to-back bogeys. He wasn’t in a particularly chatty move afterward, either.

Rahm was asked how he felt the course would play for leader Phil Mickelson and the other lead groups later in the day, and his response was curt to say the least.

“I don’t know and I don’t care, to be honest,” Rahm said, via Brentley Romine of Golf Channel. “I hit the ball tee to green as well as I could have for the most part and barely made any putts. And yeah, I’m not really happy, and to be honest, being in 40th place and finishing bogey-bogey like that, I really don’t want to be here right now.

“I mean, clearly the scores are out there. It’s very doable right now. 68, 67 is out there, it’s possible. I had a very good chance. I just couldn’t make a putt.”

We’ve seen how Rahm can be even when he’s doing well. His response here after a poor round probably shouldn’t come as a surprise.

With Mickelson surging to 10-under halfway through round three, Rahm’s hopes of winning the tournament are essentially finished. In retrospect, it sounds like he might have seen this coming, too.