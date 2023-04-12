Jon Rahm has great reason for not taking week off after winning Masters

Jon Rahm could very easily have taken the week off after winning the Masters last weekend, but he has chosen not to. Instead, Rahm will compete in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Why did Rahm decide to play in the event when so many other Masters champions would have skipped it instead? It all comes down to the commitment he made.

“I made a commitment earlier in the year and I want to honor that commitment,” Rahm said Wednesday. “I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters champion play.”

That’s a great answer from Rahm and a heck of a reason.

Rahm is becoming one of the biggest attractions on the PGA Tour thanks to his unreal dominance. What’s even better is how much he’s thinking beyond himself and of his obligations to the fans, events, and game of golf.

His participation in the RBC Heritage runs in contrast to Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut at the Masters and withdrew from the event at Harbour Town.

Prior to Rahm, the last Masters champion to compete in the RBC Heritage was Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Jon Rahm will be just 12th Masters champ to play RBC Heritage week after. 1985: Langer – Won

1987: Mize – MC

1988: Lyle – T-13

1989: Faldo – T-11

1990: Faldo – T-16

1993: Langer – T-16

1996: Faldo – T-29

1998: O’Meara – T-24

2003: Singh – T-3

2007: ZJ – 6th

2015: Spieth – T-11 — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 11, 2023

The Masters was the fourth event Rahm has won this year.