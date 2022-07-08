Jordan Spieth addresses LIV Golf rumors

Jordan Spieth doesn’t plan on joining the LIV Golf league anytime soon despite rumors to the contrary.

On Thursday, Golf Monthly reported that it had heard rumors that more players could be on the move to LIV Golf after The Open Championship concludes next week.

After Friday’s round at the Scottish Open, Spieth released a statement via Twitter that shut down any notion that he was planning to leave the Tour.

“Because of the false reporting today, I feel the need to comment,” Spieth wrote. “Let me be clear, any reports that I’m contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue. I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives.”

Spieth’s agent, Jay Danzi, also released a statement denying the rumors via Golf Monthly. Denzi was addressing speculation involving Spieth leaving the Tour for LIV.

Statement from Jordan Spieth's agent Jay Danzi: "Jordan is not in discussions with LIV and is fully supportive of and happy on the PGA Tour" — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) July 8, 2022

The 28-year-old isn’t the only major champion that has had to quell rumors surrounding a potential departure to LIV recently. With Brooks Koepka joining the Saudi-backed league after having previously stated his commitment to the Tour, and the departure of other Tour stars such as Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, it’s not surprising that any rumor regarding Spieth led to speculation among golf fans.

Spieth, currently the 12th-ranked golfer in the world, shot 2-over par on Friday. He’ll begin Saturday’s third around tied for 20th place at even par.