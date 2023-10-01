Justin Thomas taunts European fans over Patrick Cantlay hat drama

Several Team USA golfers chose not to wear hats on the final day of the Ryder Cup, and Justin Thomas leaned into the look more than anyone.

Thomas and many of his teammates teed it up for their singles matches at Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy with no hats on. The awkward look was a response to the reports that Cantlay had not been wearing a hat as a form of protest because he wants golfers to be paid more for the Ryder Cup.

Fans in Rome ruthlessly trolled Cantlay over the no-hat look. After Thomas rolled in a putt early on in his match against Sepp Straka, the two-time PGA Championship winner taunted the gallery with a fake hat tip. Thomas also pulled the “I can’t hear you” move as he was walking off the green.

Just love this from Justin Thomas. Tips his imaginary cap on celebration – good to see a bit of fight from Team USA.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/P8vipKZpyw — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) October 1, 2023

Cantlay made a similar gesture to the gallery after he and Wyndham Clark came back to beat Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in their four-ball match on Saturday.

The U.S. entered Sunday in a massive 10.5-5.5 hole. Between the Cantlay hat rumors and the heated incident involving Rory McIlroy, there has been no shortage of drama at the Ryder Cup.