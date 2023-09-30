 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 30, 2023

Rory McIlroy caught on video furious over incident with caddie Joe LaCava

September 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Rory McIlroy points his finger

Rory McIlroy was caught on video furious in a parking lot, presumably over an incident with caddie Joe LaCava after Saturday’s events at the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy.

McIlroy had gotten into it with LaCava over what transpired on the 18th hole of his foursome match on Saturday afternoon. The American pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark beat McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick 1 up. The Americans rallied to win thanks to three straight birdies by Cantlay.

After Cantlay made his third straight birdie, many associated with the Americans raised their hats to celebrate the putt, including LaCava. The hat celebrations were a response to European fans taunting Cantlay over a report that the American player was not wearing a Ryder Cup team hat in a protest.

McIlroy seemingly felt LaCava’s celebration was excessive and interfering with McIlroy’s preparation for a putt on 18.

LaCava, who caddies for Cantlay, continued to have words for McIlroy.

LaCava didn’t back down from the Europeans.

A video later went viral from the parking lot. The video showed McIlroy shouting at someone past Justin Thomas’ caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay.

McIlroy had to be pushed into his courtesy car by Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry.

The Europeans still lead the Ryder Cup 10.5 to 5.5, but Saturday afternoon’s matches did not go well for them. The Americans won three of the four afternoon matches on Saturday to close the seven-point gap between the sides.

Article Tags

Joe LaCavaRory McIlroy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus