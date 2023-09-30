Rory McIlroy caught on video furious over incident with caddie Joe LaCava

Rory McIlroy was caught on video furious in a parking lot, presumably over an incident with caddie Joe LaCava after Saturday’s events at the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy.

McIlroy had gotten into it with LaCava over what transpired on the 18th hole of his foursome match on Saturday afternoon. The American pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark beat McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick 1 up. The Americans rallied to win thanks to three straight birdies by Cantlay.

After Cantlay made his third straight birdie, many associated with the Americans raised their hats to celebrate the putt, including LaCava. The hat celebrations were a response to European fans taunting Cantlay over a report that the American player was not wearing a Ryder Cup team hat in a protest.

McIlroy seemingly felt LaCava’s celebration was excessive and interfering with McIlroy’s preparation for a putt on 18.

LaCava, who caddies for Cantlay, continued to have words for McIlroy.

Live From just showed this angle of LaCava on the 18th green in Rory’s kitchen as he prepared for his birdie putt. Definitely right in Rory’s way. pic.twitter.com/NcBAILHBcJ — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) September 30, 2023

LaCava didn’t back down from the Europeans.

Surreal photos of Joe LaCava confronted by the European team. Never seen anything quite like it on a golf course pic.twitter.com/Rr9t5skZvV — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 30, 2023

A video later went viral from the parking lot. The video showed McIlroy shouting at someone past Justin Thomas’ caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay.

A furious Rory McIlroy confronted a Team USA caddie in the car park, after he was spotted waving his cap in McIlroy's face when lining up his final putt on 18 😳pic.twitter.com/Ha4r5hDsGi — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 30, 2023

McIlroy had to be pushed into his courtesy car by Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry.

The Europeans still lead the Ryder Cup 10.5 to 5.5, but Saturday afternoon’s matches did not go well for them. The Americans won three of the four afternoon matches on Saturday to close the seven-point gap between the sides.