Justin Thomas made hilarious Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka shirts

The U.S. Ryder Cup team seemed like a such a close-knit group this year that even Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka got along. When they saw the shirts that were made featuring both their faces, they probably realized they had no choice.

As the U.S. team was celebrating its historically dominant win over Europe on Sunday night, Bryson DeChambeau was spotted wearing a hilarious shirt. It featured his and Koepka’s faces depicted as the characters from the movie “Step Brothers.”

Where did the shirt come from? It looks like Justin Thomas may have had them made. Thomas shared a photo of himself wearing the shirt on Monday. He also posted a close-up of the shirt on his Instagram story and wrote “I think the team shirts were a success.”

DeChambeau and Koepka became known for their animated feud over the past few years. They may not be best friends, but they certainly put their differences aside at Whistling Straits. They shared a hug after the big win, and U.S. captain Steve Stricker made a shocking revelation about the two major champions.

The U.S. team probably knew the DeChambeau-Koepka dynamic could become awkward at some point. The shirts were a great way of downplaying it.