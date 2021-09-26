Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau wanted to play together at Ryder Cup?

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have become known for their notorious feud over the last few years. But their issues may have thawed out over the last week.

The two golfers shared a surprising moment ahead of the Ryder Cup and indicated they were on better terms. They worked things out to the point that US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said Sunday the two wanted to play together.

.@stevestricker "I mean Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together, that’s much how it came together." — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) September 26, 2021

They also shared a hug:

That was a surprise.

Koepka played with Daniel Berger and Jordan Spieth. DeChambeau played with Scottie Scheffler.

The real star of the Ryder Cup was Dustin Johnson, who went 5-0 overall. The Americans won so big that you can’t really say they went wrong. But seeing DeChambeau and Koepka teaming together would have caused heads to explode. The two even concluded the Sunday press conference by hugging together in front of the media.