Brooks Koepka keeps trolling Bryson DeChambeau over driver remarks

Bryson DeChambeau’s faux pas about his driver has clearly been a gift to rival Brooks Koepka.

On Thursday, DeChambeau vented frustration after a poor first round at The Open Championship, saying in a post-round interview that his driver “sucks.” That prompted a rebuke from Cobra, the sponsor and maker of DeChambeau’s clubs, and led to DeChambeau offering an apology after the remarks went viral.

That wasn’t going to stop Koepka. The two golfers are in a long-standing feud, and there was no chance Koepka was going to let DeChambeau’s remarks go without getting some shots in himself. The first came in an interview Friday, when Koepka, unprompted, mentioned just how much he loved his own driver.

Brooks Koepka: "Drove the ball great. Love my driver"

*smiles* pic.twitter.com/Xau1EojIn3 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 16, 2021

There was no doubt this wasn’t coincidence, but if there were any questions, a tweet Koepka sent later Friday cleared those up.

Driving into the weekend! pic.twitter.com/poSQG0mrvC — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 16, 2021

It’s just the latest chapter in a longstanding rivalry between the two golfers. At the moment, Koepka is definitely the one in a better mood: he’s tied for 12th at The Open Championship through two rounds at 5-under, while DeChambeau is one-over for the tournament and tied for 65th.