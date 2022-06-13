Justin Thomas sends message to LIV Golf defectors

Justin Thomas has been outspoken in his support for the PGA Tour amid the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league’s efforts to court players. On Sunday, he offered additional backing of the Tour following his third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

Thomas seemed to send a message via Twitter for players who left the Tour to play in the LIV league.

“What a week,” Thomas wrote. “That’s why we play, and that’s why we play on the @PGATOUR. Got to battle against one of the best today and got out dueled, but not without a fight. Congrats to @McIlroyRory on his 21st win and an amazing finish. Can’t wait for @usopengolf!”

Aside from his support for the Tour, the winking face emoji that Thomas used in his tweet seemed to pay homage to Rory McIlroy’s shot at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman after winning the tournament. McIlroy’s win at the RBC Canadian Open was his 21st PGA Tour victory, which is one more than Norman had during his career on the Tour.

Thomas, who was paired with McIlroy and Tony Finau in Sunday’s final round, shot 6-under par to finish the tournament at 15-under par. The 29-year-old finished four strokes behind McIlroy (-19), who finished the day at 8-under par. Like Thomas, Finau shot 6-under par on Sunday, and finished in second place (-17).

Both Thomas and McIlroy have made their allegiance to the Tour known, while others have not.