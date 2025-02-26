Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley had vulgar warning for Team Europe

Keegan Bradley has been tasked with exacting revenge for the U.S. Ryder Cup team later this year, and the former PGA Championship winner is clearly ready to embrace the challenge.

Bradley, who will captain the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., had a vulgar message for Team Europe several months ago that is just now going viral. The clip of Bradley surfaced after the third season of “Full Swing” was released on Netflix Tuesday.

Back in September, Bradley helped lead Team USA to a 10th consecutive win over the International Team at the Presidents Cup. Bradley delivered the clinching point for Team USA after Si Woo Kim missed a 10-foot putt on the 18th hole.

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Keegan Bradley looks on from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.

Netflix was filming as Team USA celebrated the victory in the locker room at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada. Bradley delivered a brief speech during which he declared that the U.S. Ryder Cup team is going to pummel Europe at Bethpage.

“I am gonna get criticized as the captain next year. They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re gonna doubt me,” Bradley said. “I’ve been doubted my whole f–ing life. That’s when I do my best work. We are gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f–ing a–.”

Bradley was left off of the 2023 Ryder Cup team by captain Zach Johnson. Many felt that the 38-year-old was deserving of a spot because of his strong Ryder Cup record. Bradley went a combined 4-2 in his two Ryder Cup appearances in 2012 and 2014. The U.S. lost both times, but Bradley was one of the team’s stronger players.

Though he has the ability to place himself on this year’s Ryder Cup team as a captain’s pick, Bradley has said he does not plan to do that. He is hoping to make the team another way.

Bradley has a fiery personality, which is one of the reasons he was chosen as the U.S. captain. If nothing else, he is going to make certain the drama at Bethpage matches or exceeds that of past Ryder Cup events.