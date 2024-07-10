Keegan Bradley addresses whether he will put himself on Ryder Cup team

Keegan Bradley was viewed by many as a Ryder Cup snub last year, but he now has the power to put himself on the team. He wants to earn a spot like everyone else, however.

The U.S Ryder Cup team is comprised of 12 golfers — six who automatically qualify based on points and six captain’s picks. Points are accrued based on money earned at certain tournaments in 2024 and 2025.

Bradley on Tuesday was announced as the captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, which means he could make himself a captain’s pick. He told reporters that he does not plan to do that but wants to earn one of the six automatic spots.

Keegan Bradley says he fully intends to make the Ryder Cup team on points but won’t pick himself if he doesn’t. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) July 9, 2024

Bradley, 36, was left off of last year’s Ryder Cup team by captain Zach Johnson. Many felt that Bradley was deserving of a spot because of his strong Ryder Cup record. The 2011 PGA Championship winner went a combined 4-2 in his two Ryder Cup appearances in 2012 and 2014. The U.S. lost both times, but Bradley and Phil Mickelson went 4-1 together in the two tournaments combined.

There was also some drama last year when Johnson did not want certain LIV golfers on the team, but Bradley says that will not be a factor in 2025.

“I don’t care about the LIV stuff,” Bradley said Tuesday.

Keegan says he wants the 12 best players on the team. "I don't care about the LIV stuff.'' — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) July 9, 2024

Fans may have been hoping for a different U.S. captain to be chosen, but the team can probably only go up from the beating they took at the hands of Team Europe in Italy last year. Still, Bradley is going to face a great deal of pressure with the U.S. hosting the event at Bethpage Black in New York.