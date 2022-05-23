Kirk Herbstreit has 1 critique for PGA Championship

The PGA Championship ended with a thrilling final round on Sunday, as Justin Thomas won his second Wanamaker Trophy in a three-hole playoff with Will Zalatoris. Despite the incredible finish, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared one issue that he had while watching the event.

On Sunday, Herbstreit tweeted that it was time to ban people who yell after tee shots.

“Think the time has come the @PGATOUR ban the drunk clowns yelling after a tee shot at a Major! Was really funny back in 2003,” he wrote.

Someone should tell the college football analyst that fans weren’t yelling after tee shots, but actually complaining about the beer prices at the event.

While Herbstreit had an issue with these hecklers, Thomas seemed unbothered.

Thomas overcame a seven-shot deficit on Sunday, tied for the largest comeback after 54 holes in major championship history.

The 29-year-old did have some help thanks to a meltdown on the 18th hole by the leader entering Sunday.

Thomas now has two major championship wins, both at the PGA Championship. His first win came back in 2017.