Justin Thomas sounds off on PGA Championship over beer prices

May 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
One of the many traditions at the Masters each year is the incredibly reasonable concession prices. The organizers of the PGA Championship are taking a slightly different approach.

Anyone who wants to drink and eat at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma this week may have to take out a second mortgage. A single beer or alcoholic beverage at the event costs around $20. Yes, for one. Check out some of these insane prices:

Charging $18 for a Michelob Ultra should be illegal. People are going to pay it, of course, but there will be a lot of complaining. PGA superstar Justin Thomas thinks there should be. He caught wind of the prices and cracked a joke about them on Instagram.

We have seen some price increases at the Masters over the years, but a beer probably won’t cost $18 at Augusta National until the year 2085 — at the earliest. Those beers in Tulsa better be pretty big.

