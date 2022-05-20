Lee Westwood loses sponsor over participation in Saudi league

Lee Westwood is one of the most notable golfers who plans to participate in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf league. His involvement in the league appears to have cost him a sponsor.

UPS is distancing itself from Westwood following a 14-year partnership. They asked the 49-year-old to remove their logo from his shirt and bag ahead of the PGA Championship.

“We value the relationship we’ve had but make decisions based on what is best for our business,” a UPS spokesperson said in a statement to Sports Illustrated. “We will continue to focus on sponsorship initiatives that are important for UPS and consistent with our business priorities.

“The decision to end our partnership is a strategic business decision that allows us to focus on other initiatives. We maintain alternative sponsorships across other sports as well as cultural, philanthropic and sustainability-led initiatives to support our brand and meet the needs of our business.”

Their decision comes after Westwood requested a waiver from the PGA Tour to play in LIV’s first event, which is next month in London.

Westwood is a former World No. 1-ranked golfer. He shot a 5-over 75 in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.