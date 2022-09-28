Report: LIV Golf near deal to buy air time on FOX

A major factor in LIV Golf achieving success as a rival to the PGA Tour is their ability to generate revenue through a TV package. Though LIV has yet to find a TV home, they may be close to securing a temporary arrangement.

Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch reported on Tuesday that LIV Golf is nearing a deal with FOX to air its events. However, unlike most TV deals where the network pays to air the sporting event, LIV would be paying FOX for the air time.

In addition to paying for its air time, LIV would be responsible for all production costs and selling advertisement.

The one benefit to LIV is that FOX reportedly offered to re-evaluate the network’s TV placement of LIV events in the future.

LIV having to buy air time reflects poorly upon the league and could result in some initial embarrassment, but such a move is not unusual for new leagues. The Alliance of American Football (AAF) bought air time during its only season in 2018.

Additionally, Peter Kostis pointed out that the Ryder Cup paid for air time before being able to receive a rights fee.

For historical perspective, the Ryder Cup was a "time buy" on ABC until 1989 when USA Network paid $250K for broadcast rights. After that week, NBC paid millions for the next 5 cup matches. Everything has to start somewhere. — Peter Kostis (@peterjkostis) September 28, 2022

LIV Golf reported negotiated with Apple but was turned down because they were deemed “too toxic.”

LIV Golf has streamed its events online this year, which is its first ever season. They have numerous top players under contract, such as Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.