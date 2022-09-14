Report: LIV Golf turned down by tech giant for being ‘too toxic’

LIV Golf is looking for a broadcast partner in the United States, and at least one tech giant has reportedly turned down the opportunity to work with the Saudi-backed golf league.

According to Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, Apple TV has declined an offer to broadcast LIV events due to LIV being “too toxic.” Rapaport speculates that LIV may try to work out a deal with FOX, as several other major networks already have partnerships with the PGA Tour.

FOX makes some sense here—CBS, NBC and ESPN all locked in with the PGA Tour—but FOX ran away from the golf business fast when they had the chance. Perhaps LIV buys time on a network. Or they continue going free DTC on their site/YouTube. This is all US, btw. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) September 13, 2022

LIV has now held several events and still does not have a media rights deal in place in the U.S. Front Office Sports reported last month that LIV has held discussions with “anybody and everybody” in the major network and streaming worlds. They are believed to be seeking somewhere in the neighborhood of $500 million for an exclusive media rights deal. Thus far, LIV tournaments have only been available via streaming on YouTube, DAZN and Facebook.

Over the past several months, LIV has poached both top golfers and top media personalities from the golf world. One popular analyst left NBC and the Golf Channel back in July to take a job with LIV, and he offered a simple explanation for the move.