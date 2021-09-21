Look: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau had surprising interaction

One of the biggest storylines at the 2021 Ryder Cup is how the golfers on the United States team will get along with one another, particularly longtime rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Thus far, the major champions have done their best to prove they have put their differences aside.

DeChambeau and Koepka had a brief interaction with one another in front of fans and cameras on the driving range at Whistling Straits on Tuesday. After they parted ways, DeChambeau turned to the gallery as if to say, “How about that, huh?!”

In an interview with Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio earlier in the day, DeChambeau said he has had “great conversations” with Koepka recently. He also said he had dinner with Brooks on Monday night and teased that the two could be collaborating on something in the near future.

“A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two,” DeChambeau said. “We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine.

“I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but I won’t speak too much more on that.”

It’s unclear if DeChambeau was just referring to that interaction on the driving range, which was promoted by the U.S. Ryder Cup team and probably scripted. Or, perhaps Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker could shock the world and pair DeChambeau and Koepka together. Though, we have no idea how Bryson would handle a certain chant from fans if that happened.