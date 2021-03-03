 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 2, 2021

Nick Faldo takes ruthless shot at Rickie Fowler

March 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rickie Fowler

Nick Faldo took a ruthless shot at Rickie Fowler over Twitter on Tuesday.

Golf Digest published a story on Tuesday regarding Fowler’s struggles. Fowler acknowledged how frustrating his performance has been over the last year.

Faldo, who was the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and is the lead analyst for CBS, joked that Fowler can shoot more commercials if he fails to make the Masters.

Fowler is a popular player known for representing the Puma brand, among others, which explains the commercials jab.

What’s crazy is that Fowler might not qualify for the Masters for the first time since 2010. The 32-year-old is not currently ranked in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He needs to either boost his current ranking of No. 65 by 15 spots or win a tournament prior to the Masters in order to qualify.

Fowler has missed the cut in 10 of his last 23 starts, including two missed cuts in five events this year. One of his notable misses came on this putt flub at the PGA Championship.

Faldo has recognized Fowler in a positive way in the past, so maybe he was being playful with his jab. Still, the truth has to hurt.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus