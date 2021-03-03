Nick Faldo takes ruthless shot at Rickie Fowler

Nick Faldo took a ruthless shot at Rickie Fowler over Twitter on Tuesday.

Golf Digest published a story on Tuesday regarding Fowler’s struggles. Fowler acknowledged how frustrating his performance has been over the last year.

Faldo, who was the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and is the lead analyst for CBS, joked that Fowler can shoot more commercials if he fails to make the Masters.

Good news is if he misses the Masters he can shoot another six commercials that week! https://t.co/kgGcmaZUJO — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) March 2, 2021

Fowler is a popular player known for representing the Puma brand, among others, which explains the commercials jab.

What’s crazy is that Fowler might not qualify for the Masters for the first time since 2010. The 32-year-old is not currently ranked in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He needs to either boost his current ranking of No. 65 by 15 spots or win a tournament prior to the Masters in order to qualify.

Fowler has missed the cut in 10 of his last 23 starts, including two missed cuts in five events this year. One of his notable misses came on this putt flub at the PGA Championship.

Faldo has recognized Fowler in a positive way in the past, so maybe he was being playful with his jab. Still, the truth has to hurt.