Nick Taylor makes unbelievable putt to win RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor made an unbelievable putt to win the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country in Toronto on Sunday.

Taylor and Tommy Fleetwood went to a playoff after they finished the four rounds tied at 17-under par. It took four playoff holes and a ridiculous putt from Taylor to finally end things. Taylor made a 72-foot putt to win.

Take a look at this:

What a putt.

Taylor’s win comes as a surprise to anyone who followed the tournament.

The 35-year-old shot a 75 in the first round. But he rebounded with a 67, 63 and then a 66 on Sunday to finish 17 under.

This was the third professional win of Taylor’s career. Making it more special is that the Winnipeg native won the event in his home country.