Old video of PGA Tour commissioner goes viral after merger with LIV Golf

An old video of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan speaking during an interview last year is going viral thanks to recent developments.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that they would be merging with rival LIV Golf and the DP World Tour to form a new entity. The news was shocking for multiple reasons.

Not only was there no prior talk or rumors about a potential deal between the sides, but the PGA Tour had taken a complete moral high ground while bashing LIV at every turn.

Following the announcement that they would be doing business with the Saudi Arabian officials behind LIV, people bashed the PGA Tour for their dishonest, hypocritical stance.

Nothing embodied the shocking nature of the PGA Tour’s 180 than a video of Monahan’s interview with Jim Nantz during last year’s Canadian Open. In the interview, Nantz brought up how a 9/11 coalition was criticizing players for leaving the PGA Tour for LIV. Monahan joined in on the bashing of those who joined LIV, saying it was a slap in the face to anyone impacted by the 9/11 attacks.

“I would ask any player that has left, or any player that would consider leaving, have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” Monahan said.

"Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan comments on players joining LIV Golf. pic.twitter.com/MeHAbR1qQL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2022

Now less than a year later, Monahan is doing business with the very same people he accused of being anti-American terrorists. And now he and other PGA Tour folks have to apologize for their actions. Even the outspoken Rory McIlroy had to issue a statement about the matter.