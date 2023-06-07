Rory McIlroy shares strong message about LIV-PGA Tour merger

Rory McIlroy insists his thoughts on LIV Golf have not changed, but the four-time major has certainly revised his opinion on those who funded the league.

McIlroy, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of LIV Golf, spoke with the media on Wednesday about the big news that LIV, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour are forming a new company together. McIlroy insisted his biggest issue has always been with LIV’s impact on golf. He said he still hates the league.

"I still hate LIV, I hope it goes away" Rory McIlroy says the merger between PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf 'is not LIV'… pic.twitter.com/9y0b4FOgT5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2023

“I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV,” McIlroy said. “I hope it goes away and I fully expect that it does. I think that’s where the distinction is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the (Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund) — very different from LIV. All I’ve tried to do is protect what the PGA Tour is and the PGA Tour stands for.”

That was McIlroy’s way of trying not to sound like a hypocrite. Those who have followed his thoughts on LIV over the past year were not fooled, however.

McIlroy then explained how he thinks the merger will be good for golf and “secures its financial future.” The 34-year-old said the litigation between LIV, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour has been a “massive burden for everyone.” McIlroy also pointed out that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan holds an influential role with the new joint entity, which McIlroy views as a positive.

“Whether you like it or not, the PIF were gonna keep spending money in golf. At least the PGA Tour now controls how that money is spent,” McIlroy said. “If you’re thinking about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, would you rather have them as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day money talks, and you’ve got to have them as a partner.”

In other words, McIlroy suddenly feels aligning with Saudi Arabia is smart. Compare that to what he said about the country and its financial resources less than a year ago.

Rory McIlroy says the LIV Golf Invitational Series wrongfully "legitimizes" Saudi Arabia's place in the world. pic.twitter.com/5w8D9VKpmw — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2022

“Everything that’s happening with (LIV) legitimizes (Saudi Arabia’s) place in the world,” McIlroy said at the time. “I’m sure not every Saudi Arabian is a bad person and we’re talking about this in such a generalized way. I’ve spent a lot of time in the Middle East and the vast majority of people I’ve met there are very, very nice people, but there’s bad people everywhere. Bad people that came from that part of the world did some absolutely horrendous things.”

McIlroy is a hypocrite. The same is true of Monahan, who sat on live television a year ago and connected the Saudi Arabians who funded LIV golf to the worst terrorist attack in United States history. Members of the media also bashed LIV golfers for taking “blood money.” Will those critics quit their jobs now that Saudi Arabia has bought its way into the world of golf?

McIlroy, Monahan and several other prominent people in the golf world have backed themselves into a corner. Don’t let their revisionist history fool you.