Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau.

The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka.

Spiranac, an internet-famous former golfer, offered her opinion over Twitter. She called the new policy “lame” and joked that the rule should have been applied to the “mashed potatoes” chant that was popular in the past.

Yelling “Brooksy” will get you thrown out of PGA tour events now. 1. That’s lame. 2. Where was this energy with Mashed Potatoes — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 31, 2021

Spiranac also feels that this policy is not helping things and will just make matters worse.

Let me just say that I don’t condone harassment and I do feel bad that Bryson is dealing with it. We need him to make golf interesting. But how this has been handled with banning a word is only going to make it worse for him. Fix the bigger problem. It’s not “Brooksy” — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 31, 2021

We agree. The more attention you give to the matter like this, and the more you acknowledge it bothers him, the more fans will be motivated to mess with him. Maybe the tour felt pressure to act following his heated exchange with a heckler.

That was Spiranac’s take on the matter. Nobody had a better reaction though than James Hahn.

Photo: Lexie Mitchell via CC-BY-SA 4.0