Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

August 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau.

The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka.

Spiranac, an internet-famous former golfer, offered her opinion over Twitter. She called the new policy “lame” and joked that the rule should have been applied to the “mashed potatoes” chant that was popular in the past.

Spiranac also feels that this policy is not helping things and will just make matters worse.

We agree. The more attention you give to the matter like this, and the more you acknowledge it bothers him, the more fans will be motivated to mess with him. Maybe the tour felt pressure to act following his heated exchange with a heckler.

That was Spiranac’s take on the matter. Nobody had a better reaction though than James Hahn.

Photo: Lexie Mitchell via CC-BY-SA 4.0

.

