Paige Spiranac wants PGA Tour to make 1 change

Paige Spiranac wants the PGA Tour to make a change.

Spiranac posted a video on X Monday where she argued that the PGA Tour should allow golfers to wear shorts. Spiranac, who is an internet-famous golf personality, pointed out that the conditions in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship over the weekend were extremely hot. She believes the dress code is outdated.

“The guys were absolutely dying. They were even sticking their hands in the ice coolers to bring their body temperature down. … Give the guys an option to wear shorts,” Spiranac said in her video.

Should they be allowed to wear shorts? pic.twitter.com/ybI1gIskhd — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 14, 2023

The PGA Tour has a dress code that dictates golfers wear pants rather than shorts. The rival LIV Golf league made several changes from PGA Tour rules and policies to appeal to golfers, such as allowing them to wear shorts. Theh contrast from LIV is part of the reason the debate has been in the forefront.

Spiranac asked for people to offer their responses, so I will.

The PGA Tour’s dress code is a good thing. Professional sports leagues have dress codes. The formality is what distinguishes them and their events from just a foursome hanging out at the local public course on the weekend.

Sure, it may be hot and not as nice as wearing shorts, but the pants are a part of what gives the PGA Tour a true professional feel. Did baseball players switch from baseball pants to shorts on a 105-degree day in Arlington? No, because they have uniforms. Wearing the pants is part of the privilege of being a PGA Tour professional golfer.