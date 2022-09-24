Patrick Cantlay has interesting answer about joining LIV

The PGA Tour has already lost several of its best young stars to LIV Golf. It does not sound like Patrick Cantlay will be the next, but has he ruled out making the jump? Not exactly.

Cantlay told Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier this week that he has no plans to leave the PGA Tour for LIV. He admits, however, that it is possible he could change his mind down the road.

“It’s an ever-evolving calculation, right?” Cantlay said. “Because if 20 of the 24 guys here this week (at the Presidents Cup) go out and play the other tour, then it makes it way more likely that I’m going to want to go to the other tour. So to say that I would never, ever play on that tour — I don’t think that’s truthful.”

Essentially, Cantlay is saying he is not going to remain blindly committed to the PGA Tour if LIV continues to poach top talent. He likely wants to compete against the best players in the world. If there is a point when LIV has more elite talent than the PGA Tour, Cantlay might consider signing with the Saudi-backed league.

There is already a big rivalry between PGA Tour and LIV players. Cantlay got a taste of that when one LIV player’s wife appeared to take a shot at him on social media.

Cantlay, 30, has eight career wins on the PGA Tour. He also has three top-10 finishes in major championships.