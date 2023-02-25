 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 24, 2023

Paulina Gretzky shows off tattoo on her rear end in new Instagram snaps

February 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Paulina Gretzky in sunglasses

Nov 15, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Paulina Gretzky watches on from the 15 green during the final round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Paulina Gretzky drew some attention this week with some photos she shared on Instagram.

Gretzky, the wife of golfer Dustin Johnson, shared some photos of herself in a bikini. In one photo, an apparent tattoo she has on her rear end was visible.

She’s been sharing enough photos on her Instagram story lately to prompt one writer to say she is on a “content heater.”

Gretzky also used to have the number 99 tattooed on her left hip, though that no longer seems to be visible in newer photos.

The No. 99 is a tribute to her father, Hall of Fame hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who wore 99 during his career.

Article Tags

Paulina Gretzky
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus