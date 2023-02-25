Paulina Gretzky shows off tattoo on her rear end in new Instagram snaps

Paulina Gretzky drew some attention this week with some photos she shared on Instagram.

Gretzky, the wife of golfer Dustin Johnson, shared some photos of herself in a bikini. In one photo, an apparent tattoo she has on her rear end was visible.

Paulina Gretzky's been on a content heater pic.twitter.com/pRIzYV5iZ0 — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) February 23, 2023

She’s been sharing enough photos on her Instagram story lately to prompt one writer to say she is on a “content heater.”

Gretzky also used to have the number 99 tattooed on her left hip, though that no longer seems to be visible in newer photos.

Paulina Gretzky has 99 tattooed on her bikini line….you miss 100% of the money shots you don't take pic.twitter.com/iMEIzxatMJ — Canada2K (@Canada2K) August 4, 2016

The No. 99 is a tribute to her father, Hall of Fame hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who wore 99 during his career.