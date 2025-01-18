PGA Tour rookie’s disastrous 13-shot hole goes viral

PGA Tour newcomer William Mouw had a par-5 to forget Friday during The American Express tournament.

Mouw sported a solid 2-under par heading into the 16th hole at the Pete Dye-designed PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif. The course’s 16th hole is infamous for its nightmarish sunken bunker enveloping one side of the green.

Here’s 3-time PGA Tour winner Johnson Wagner demonstrating how difficult it is to get the ball on the green after landing in the bunker.

Johnson Wagner (@johnson_wagner) demonstrates how to play from the dauntingly steep greenside bunker on 16 at the Stadium Course. 😅 pic.twitter.com/NYgvfkKqwH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 16, 2025

Wagner accidentally shanked his shot, which landed just a few feet away from the hole. But Mouw was not as fortunate.

Mouw’s approach shot landed him right into the daunting sand trap. It was, quite literally, downhill from there.

blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>

William Mouw making a 13 today is incredible to watch.

pic.twitter.com/rhXhznlrOy

— Tour Pro 🏌️‍♂️ (@OfficialTourPro) January 18, 2025

The Pepperdine alum overshot his third stroke and fell into the bunker on the other end. His next attempt was again too strong and landed him back to his earlier position. Mouw’s eighth swing was arguably his most brutal as the ball rolled along the green ever so slowly back into the bunker.

It took Mouw 13 strokes to conquer the par-5. The video graphic of his 16th hole made him look like an amateur that had downed one too many drinks at his local country club.

Things only got worse for Mouw as he made triple bogey on the next hole after he ended up in the water on the tricky par-3. He finished his second round at a +9.