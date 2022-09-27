Phil Mickelson drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson has joined a growing list of golfers who have dropped out of an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

On August 3, multiple golfers who had joined LIV Golf filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour. The golfers were suing after being suspended by the Tour as punishment for joining LIV.

11 golfers initially joined the lawsuit. Soon after filing the suit, Carlos Ortiz dropped out. Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Abraham Ancer all dropped out of the suit less than a month later.

On Tuesday, we learned that Mickelson has dropped out of the suit. So too have Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have also pulled out of the lawsuit. There are just three players left: Matt Jones, Peter Uihlein and Bryson DeChambeau. https://t.co/1EIQVL8S81 — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) September 27, 2022

Matt Jones, Peter Uihlein and Bryson DeChambeau are the only remaining golfers in the lawsuit.

Many golfers dropped out of the suit once LIV Golf got involved in the case. Those who drop out are sacrificing potential monetary damages.

Though he has dropped out of the suit, Mickelson could still be called as a witness.