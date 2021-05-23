 Skip to main content
This Phil Mickelson tweet went viral after his PGA Championship win

May 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer in history to win a major when he claimed the PGA Championship on Sunday, and he probably followed some of his own advice along the way.

After Mickelson’s victory, a tweet the golfer sent 12 days ago began to spread around the internet. In it, Mickelson discussed learning from previous failures and using them as motivation going forward.

It’s safe to say this advice probably served Mickelson well during his remarkable weekend at Kiawah Island.

Mickelson’s last major win came in 2013. It’s been a while to say the least, and Mickelson had to battle through some adversity to get there. Based on the remarkable scenes when he won, it’s fair to think it was worth it.

